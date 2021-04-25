A graveside service for Anna Mae Tandy Eastman, 90, will be noon Tuesday at Bethel Cemetery. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is handling arrangements. Eastman died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Anna Eastman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription