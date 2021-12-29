LAWRENCEBURG — A private graveside service for Annabelle Hope Harvey, infant daughter of David Joel Harvey and Grace Anne Collins Harvey, will be held. She was stillborn December 26, 2021, at Norton Women’s & Children’s Hospital in Louisville. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home.  

