Anne Dudley Hughes Graham passed on March 17, 2022, at the age of 83.

A native of Hazard, she was a graduate of Elkhorn High School Class of 1956 in Frankfort, Kentucky.

She leaves behind two sons, Brian Quinn and Terry Quinn; one daughter, Brooke Quinn; and four grandchildren.

Her memorial service will be held at Norfield Congregational Church, in Weston, Connecticut, on March 26 at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local branch of ALS.org. For travel directions or to sign her online guest registry, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com.

