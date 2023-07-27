Anne “Oma” Katherine Smith, age 84, passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Monday, July 31, 2023, at 2 p.m. with Dr. Bill Kincaid officiating. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from noon until 2 p.m. service time on Monday. 

Mrs. Smith was born in Frankfort on April 2, 1939, to the late Robert Walker Smith and Katherine Diamond Smith. She retired from Kentucky State Government as a case worker in Child Support Enforcement. Mrs. Smith was a member of First Christian Church and was very active at the Kentucky River Campground. 

To plant a tree in memory of Anne Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription