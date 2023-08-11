A Celebration of Life Visitation for Anne “Sissy” Camp George, 85, will be Monday, August 14, 2023, from 4-8 p.m. at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Graveside service will be Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. (CST) at Glenwood Cemetery in Elkton, Kentucky. She passed away after an illness on Tuesday. 

Anne “Sissy” Camp George

She is survived by a daughter, Patti George, Frankfort. 

