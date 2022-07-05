Anne Winfrey Gatewood, 86, passed away on July 1, 2022, at Masonic Home of Shelbyville following a long illness. 

She was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, on January 2, 1936. She graduated from Frankfort High School and was a member of First Christian Church.

Anne Gatewood.jpeg

Anne Winfrey Gatewood

She is predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Joe Ray Gatewood; and her brother, Andrew Jackson Winfrey.

She is survived by two sisters, Jackie Fischer (North Carolina) and Nan Sweeney (Lexington, Kentucky); son, David Michael Gatewood (Heather); daughter, Sarah Gatewood Webb (Jim); and five grandchildren, Alden Gatewood, Adyson Gatewood, Asher Gatewood, Jimmy Webb and Joey Webb.

She worked for the Finance Department, Governor Wendell Ford, and Higher Education Authority before retiring from Kentucky Teachers Retirement. She enjoyed reading, cooking and traveling.

Private services will be observed with Rev. Meredith Siler officiating. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be David Gatewood, Alden Gatewood, Asher Gatewood, Jim Webb, Jimmy Webb and Joey Webb.

The family would like to thank the staff at Masonic Home of Shelbyville for providing loving care for her through her final years.

The family would appreciate expressions of sympathy in her memory to First Christian Church, 316 Ann St., Frankfort, KY 40601.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

