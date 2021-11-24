Annetta P. Dews, 87, widow of Louellen Dews, passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Signature Healthcare of Georgetown. She was born January 24, 1934, in Frankfort, Kentucky, to the late James Omer and Virginia Smith Purvis.

Annetta attended Kentucky State University, was a member of Camp Pleasant Baptist Church and retired from National Distillery. Annetta loved spending time with her large family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents she was also preceded in death by a son, Bobby Dews; and her siblings, James, Ottis, Lawrence, Marvin, Charlotte and Virginia Ruth. 

Annetta will be lovingly remembered by her children, Leonard (Tonya) Dews, Florida, Steve (Karen) McKenney, Stamping Ground, David Dews, Frankfort, Kaelin (Betty Carol) Dews, Georgetown, Scott (Carol) Dews, Stamping Ground, Connie Dews, Karen Cohorn, Kimberly Quinn, Barbara Gay, all of Frankfort; 20 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, November 29, 2021, at Forks of the Elkhorn Baptist Church, 495 Duckers Road, Midway, KY 40347, Rev. Todd Lester officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Peaks Mill Cemetery where pallbearers will be Travis Dews, Kevin Dews, Kyle Cohorn, Brandon Quinn, Justin Dews and William Dews.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.

