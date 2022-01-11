MORRISTOWN, TN — Services for Annette Flanary, 96, of Frankfort, will be 2 p.m. Friday at Stubblefield Funeral Home in Morristown, Tennessee. Entombment will be in Hamblen Memory Gardens. Visitation will be noon until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.stubblefieldfuneralhome.com. Flanary died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Annette Flanary as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription