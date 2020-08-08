A private graveside service will be held for Annette Kemper, 82, the wife of Norris Kemper, at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Kemper died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Annette Kemper as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

