Annette L. Leathers

Annette Lillian Mitchell Leathers, age 90, passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021. Services will be held at Highland Christian Church on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 1 p.m. with Dr. Glenn Birkett and Dr. Scott Rollins officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Highland Christian Church from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Tuesday.

Mrs. Leathers was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on September 12, 1930, to the late Carl Mitchell, Sr. and Sadie Goins Mitchell. She retired from the Kentucky State Government Department of Transportation. Mrs. Leathers was a member of Highland Christian Church and the Sunshine Girls.

She is survived by her sons, Ray Leathers and Terry Leathers; brother, Pete Mitchell (Connie); and granddaughter, Melanie Addington (Brian). She was also blessed with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Donald “Sonny” Leathers; and brothers, Carl Mitchell, Jr., and James E. Mitchell.

Serving as pallbearers will be Mike Hartley, Jamie Hartley, Warren Mitchell, Brad Mitchell, Grant Gillion, and Brian Addington. Honorary pallbearers will be Glenn Mitchell and Tom Gillion.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Highland Christian Church.

