LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Annie "Frances" (Cottrell) Bowman, 98, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation was Monday at the funeral home. Bowman died Friday in London.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription