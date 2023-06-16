Anthony Goodman, 53, passed away unexpectedly on June 14, 2023.  Anthony was raised in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, and has made Frankfort his home for the past 25 years. He is the son of Sue Casey and her husband, Forest, of Lawrenceburg, and the late Clyde Monroe Goodman.

Anthony Goodman

Anthony proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He was a graduate of Kentucky State University with a degree in biology. Anthony worked for the Federal Highway Administration before pursuing his love of building houses. Goodman Custom Homes was created, and he built custom and spec houses throughout Central Kentucky for many years. 

