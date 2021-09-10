BARDSTOWN — Services for Anthony Massengill, 45, husband of Stacy Massengill, will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Ritchie and Peach Funeral Home in Lawrenceburg. Visitation will be 5-9 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Massengill died Thursday, Sept. 9.

