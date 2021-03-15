Services for Anthony Wayne Parker, 64, will be privately held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Mr. Parker passed away peacefully at his home on March 12, 2021.

Mr. Parker was born on December 5, 1956, to his loving parents, Marvin and Joann Parker. Mr. Parker retired from the State of Kentucky where he was employed at as a boiler operator. He was also proud U.S. Marine Veteran. 

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Deborah Mohr Parker; son, Anthony L. Parker (Kristin); daughter, Diedra D. Colley (Charles); sisters, Melissa Fowler and Carol Caudle; six grandchildren; one great grandchild; and several nieces.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory.

