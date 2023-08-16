VERSAILLES — A Celebration of Life service for Anthony “Tony” (aka “Bad Tony”) Burke, 57, son of Kenneth and Lois Burke of Versailles, will be 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, at the Campbell House, 1375 S. Broadway, Lexington. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg. Burke died unexpectedly Aug. 2 in El Salvador, where he had been working as a contractor for the Department of State.   

To plant a tree in memory of Anthony Burke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

