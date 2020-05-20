Tony Johnson.jpg

Anthony “Tony” L. Johnson

Anthony “Tony” L. Johnson, 49, of Frankfort died Monday. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 12 noon at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home, limited visitation beginning at 11 a.m.

A native of Frankfort, Tony was a driver for Delivery Express and worked at Rent to Own. Tony loved riding his motorcycle, boating, and fishing. He was a member of Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church.

He is the son of Juanita Inabnitt, Frankfort. Other survivors include his wife, Shelly Ann Johnson, Frankfort; children, Dakota Harris, Kaysie Pacey, Frankfort and Courtney Ryan, Lawrenceburg; sister, Hallie Jean Lewis, Frankfort; brother, John Johnson, Stamping Ground; and four grandchildren. 

Memorial contributions may be made to the Woundedwarriorproject.org.

Note: Due to the reopening requirements surrounding COVID-19, we are required to limit our building capacity to 33 percent, therefore, you may not be allowed to enter as soon as you arrive and may be asked to wait in line. Social distancing and face coverings are strongly encouraged of all attendees as we prioritize your safety.

