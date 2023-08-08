Anthony “Tony” Wayne Moore, 61, passed away Friday, August 4, 2023, after a short illness. Services will be held 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday. 

Anthony "Tony" Moore

Tony was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on Sept. 1, 1962, to the late Raymond Louis and Betty Ann Moore. He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Vickie Disponett; and brother-in-law, James “Junior” Walker.

