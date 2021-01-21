Anthony “Tony” William Wood, 77, of Frankfort, Kentucky, passed away on January 21, 2021, at the UK Hospital, Hospice Unit in Lexington, Ky., after a sudden illness.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Bertis and Louise Wood; his brother, Jerry Wood; and his sister, Danedya Wood.

Tony is survived by his wife, Lavona Shouse Wood; his children, Christie Wood (Paul) Edwards, Ella Wood (Todd) Gravitt and Marc Anthony Wood, Bradley Kays, Kathy Kays Bennett, Teresa Kays and Mark Kays. He was also survived by his sister, Darlyne (Chickie) Wood Azbill. He has 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews; as well as special friends, Kurt and Carol Carlton and Scott and Janie LeCompte and many others.

Tony attended Millersburg Military Institute, in Millersburg, Ky. He was retired from State Government (Department of Information Systems). After retirement he enjoyed farming, reading, watching old westerns and working/riding with their horses. He loved spending time with his family and friends.

No funeral services to be held. Expressions of sympathy can be made in his memory to the Franklin County Humane Society.

To plant a tree in memory of Anthony Wood as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription