Funeral services for April Delane Engler, 70, will be 12:30 p.m. Friday, February 10, 2023, at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Tim Jump will be officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until time of service. She passed away at Nortons Hospital in Louisville. She was born April 1, 1952, to the late Fred Brown Doss and Sarah Ellen Hedden Doss.

April Delane Engler.jpeg

Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Mitchell Engler; daughters, Rhonda Doss, Deborah Engler; son, Anthony Engler; sisters, Betty Curry, Phyllis Durham; 12 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

