Graveside services for Arlene Mary Delisle Smith, 87, will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Smith died April 26.

To plant a tree in memory of Arlene Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription