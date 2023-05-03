Arlene Mary Delisle Smith, 87, passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on May 12, 2023, at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Rev. David Smith officiating. 

Arlene Mary Delisle Smith

Arlene Mary Delisle Smith was born on March 20, 1936, in Tyngsboro, Massachusetts, to the late Ralph Delisle and Irma Muzzy Delisle. She retired from Kentucky State Government where she was employed as an administrative assistant.

