MIDWAY — Services for Armenta Fields Christy, 85, will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Pilgrim Baptist Church. Burial will be held at Midway Cemetery. Wake will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Christy died Monday. 

To plant a tree in memory of Armenta Christy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription