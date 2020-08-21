Arnold Clark pic.jpg

Arnold Clark

Arnold Clark, age 92, passed away at home on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at 1 p.m. with Bro. Roy Temple Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Arnold was born in Frankfort on Nov. 19, 1927, to the late James D. Clark and Maggie Lee Lewis Clark. He retired from the United States Postal Service after serving many years as a carrier. Arnold was the best-dressed cowboy in Frankfort.

He was a musician who loved playing guitar most of all. He will be lovingly remembered for his kind soul and selfless heart shown to everyone he met.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 74 years, Odessa Ruth Smith Clark; children, Gayle Lee Clark (Sheila), Donna Marie Kemper (Frank), Steven Carroll Clark, and Debra Ruth Clark; brothers, Bruce Clark, Jimmy Clark and Paul Clark; sisters, Susie Warfield and Tina Harrod. He was also blessed with nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Gary Dane Clark; and siblings, Jack Clark, Fred Clark, Stanley Clark and Tootsie Warner.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jeremy Clark, Dustin Hockensmith, Jack Finfrock, Tony Finfrock, Tyler Hockensmith and Phillip Milton. Honorary pallbearers will be Gippy Graham, Carl Hoover, Mae Perry, Don and Jo Donna Dennis, Carolyn Thomas, Larry and Fay Jones, Ronnie and Carol Martin, Buddy and Doris Hall, Henry Thurman, William Hockensmith, Earl and Jessica Dalton, his grandchildren and their spouses, great-grandchildren, and all his Friday night friends.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

