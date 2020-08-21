Arnold Clark, age 92, passed away at home on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at 1 p.m. with Bro. Roy Temple Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
Arnold was born in Frankfort on Nov. 19, 1927, to the late James D. Clark and Maggie Lee Lewis Clark. He retired from the United States Postal Service after serving many years as a carrier. Arnold was the best-dressed cowboy in Frankfort.
He was a musician who loved playing guitar most of all. He will be lovingly remembered for his kind soul and selfless heart shown to everyone he met.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 74 years, Odessa Ruth Smith Clark; children, Gayle Lee Clark (Sheila), Donna Marie Kemper (Frank), Steven Carroll Clark, and Debra Ruth Clark; brothers, Bruce Clark, Jimmy Clark and Paul Clark; sisters, Susie Warfield and Tina Harrod. He was also blessed with nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Gary Dane Clark; and siblings, Jack Clark, Fred Clark, Stanley Clark and Tootsie Warner.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jeremy Clark, Dustin Hockensmith, Jack Finfrock, Tony Finfrock, Tyler Hockensmith and Phillip Milton. Honorary pallbearers will be Gippy Graham, Carl Hoover, Mae Perry, Don and Jo Donna Dennis, Carolyn Thomas, Larry and Fay Jones, Ronnie and Carol Martin, Buddy and Doris Hall, Henry Thurman, William Hockensmith, Earl and Jessica Dalton, his grandchildren and their spouses, great-grandchildren, and all his Friday night friends.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.