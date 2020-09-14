Arthur David Grissinger, 78, of Pinehurst, North Carolina, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, from FirstHealth Hospice House, West End, North Carolina. He was the loving husband of Connie Campbell Grissinger for 54 years.
He was born Oct. 13, 1941, in West Reading, Pennsylvania, to the late Arthur L. Grissinger and Rose Prusch Grissinger. He was an instructor of mathematics at Kentucky State University, Lockhaven University and Liberty University. He was also a U.S. Army veteran.
He loved sharing the greatest message in all the Bible, the Gospel, with everyone he met because he wanted to see them in Heaven one day. If he were here, he would tell you about the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus, and how to be saved by committing to the Gospel and turning from your way and going God's way.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters and one son-in-law, Rose Grissinger of Gretna, Virginia, and Tracy O'Neil and her husband, Jim of Forest, Virginia.
Although an only child, Arthur D. Grissinger is also survived by numerous cousins, and a multitude of brothers- and sisters-in-law who made him feel like family, and many nieces and nephews and their families.
Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his stepmother, Anna Taylor Grissinger; and only son, Mark A. Grissinger.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Finch & Finch Chapel, Altavista by Pastor Tim Kyser, with internment to follow in Green Hill Cemetery. For those who cannot attend in person, the service will be live-streamed and later made available online.
If you are more comfortable, you may tune-in to 87.9 FM on your radio to listen to the service while within your automobile in the parking lot.
The family will receive friends immediately prior to the funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista.
The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider Bethel Baptist Church, 4905 Appian Way, El Sobrante, CA 94803, or FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 251 Campground Road, West End, NC 27376.
Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
