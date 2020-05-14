Private services for Arthur Edward Morrow, 93, widower of Lucy Lippert Morrow, will be held at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Morrow died Wednesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Arthur Morrow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

