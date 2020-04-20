VERSAILLES — A celebration of life for Arthur Lee Richie, 84, husband of Linda Sue Snowden Richie, will be scheduled for later this year. Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Richie died Friday after a brief sickness.

To plant a tree in memory of Arthur Richie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

