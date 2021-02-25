Arthur Quire, Jr., age 78, passed away February 14, 2021. He was born in Frankfort on June 9, 1942, to the late Arthur Quire, Sr., and Lillian Quire.

Mr. Quire worked for many years as a lineman for Wright & Lopez Company. He retired later from Hanson Quarry Lawrenceburg as a mine blaster. Mr. Quire was a lifetime resident of Frankfort, and a Veteran of the United States Army. He was an animal lover and will be missed dearly by family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Clark Quire; and by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, William Quire, Jerry Quire, and Joseph Quire.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Pine Meadows Nursing Home and St. Joseph Hospital for their compassionate care and love.

Per Mr. Quire’s wishes, no services will be scheduled at this time.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

 

