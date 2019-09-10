A gathering of family and friends for Arthur Ray Clay, 70, husband of Sheila Joanee Mays Clay, will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, with military honors at 7 p.m. Clay died Aug. 31.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription