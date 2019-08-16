Artice L. Woolums, 88, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. A native of Woodford County, he was born on Dec. 23, 1930, to the late John and Blanche Thurman Woolums. He retired from the National Distillery and was a Veteran of the US Army having served in the Korean War.
He is survived by his daughter, Marie (Jason) Wise, Frankfort; his sons, Tommy Woolums, Frankfort, and Tony (Beth) Woolums, Lawrenceburg; his brother, James A. Woolums, Frankfort; his grandchildren, Chelsea Hyman, Michelle Jewel, Shelia Warfield, John Michael and Eli Woolums; his great grandchildren, Mathew, Tyler and Abby Riley.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, John H. Woolums Jr. and Paul Ronald Woolums; and his sisters, Carolyn Rose Woolums and Elizabeth Ann Woolums.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Pastor Ricky Simpson will be officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Serving as casketbearers will be Jason Wise, John Hyman, Mathew Riley, Eli Woolums, Stephen Marcum and Jason Lee Marcum. Serving as honorary casketbearers will be John Michael Woolums, Tyler Riley and Abby Riley. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Online condolences may be expressed at www.clarklegacycenter.com.