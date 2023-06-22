Mass of Christian Burial for Arturo Rodriguez, 60, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Good Shepherd Catholic Church. Visitation will be 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared at  www.harrodbrothers.com. Rodriguez died Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Arturo Rodriguez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription