Private services for Ashby Reed Sanderson Jr. will be Friday, July 1. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Sanderson died Tuesday, June 28.

To plant a tree in memory of Ashby Sanderson, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

