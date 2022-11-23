LEXINGTON — Services for Ashlee Robinson, 40, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ashlee's name to the Woodford County Humane Society at P.O. BOX 44, Versailles, KY 40383. Robinson died Tuesday, Nov. 22.

