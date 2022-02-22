Elizabeth “Ashley” Miller, age 44, passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022. Services will be held in Okeechobee, Florida. 

Ashley was born in Frankfort on August 2, 1977, and attended Western Hills High School. 

She is survived by her father, Donald Miller (Marilyn) of Okeechobee, Florida; her two sisters, Brittany and Crystal Miller who also reside in Florida; and her children who reside in Kentucky. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

