Mr. Atha Cleveland Head, 90, formerly of Livingston County, passed from this life May 5, 2022, at his home in Henderson, Kentucky.

Mr. Head was a member of Cedar Grove United Methodist Church; he was the Superintendent of the Kentucky State Police motor vehicle fleet for over 30 years.

Atha loved to bowl, hunt, fish and go fast. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

He is survived by his wife, Dolores Hartman Head; two sons, Richard (Brenda) Head of Paris, Kentucky, and Mack (Dianne) Head of Versailles, Kentucky; three daughters, Arlita (Cecil) Linville of Carlisle, Kentucky, Lisa (Henry) Haner of Cairo, Kentucky, and Wendy (Terry) McPherson of Henderson, Kentucky; two sisters, Mary Lee Heater of Hodgenville, Kentucky; Betty Stewart of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; brother, Walter Head of Owensboro, Kentucky; grandchildren, Andrew (Kelly) head of Lexington, Kentucky; Zachary Hays of Seattle, Washington; caregiver Isaac McPherson of Henderson, Kentucky; Olivia McPherson of Henderson, Kentucky; Julie Haner (Wayne) Wolfe of Henderson, Kentucky; Jaime Winkler (Zack) of Philpot, Kentucky; and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rhea Edna (Smith) Head; his first wife, Mary Anna Head.

Funeral services will be Monday, May 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services. Burial will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Burna.

Friends may visit with the family from noon until the funeral hour in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services, 212 E. Main St., Salem.

Condolences may be left on line at boydfuneraldirectors.com.

Service information

May 9
Visitation
Monday, May 9, 2022
12:00PM-7:00PM
Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services
212 East Main Street
Salem, KY 42078
May 9
Funeral Service
Monday, May 9, 2022
2:00PM
Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services
212 East Main Street
Salem, KY 42078
