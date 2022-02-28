A memorial service for Atha Pearl Garland Corn Tracy, 75, will be held in the near future. Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Tracy died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Atha Tracy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription