Aubrey Garland Allison, Jr., age 73, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021. Graveside Services will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens on Friday, June 18, 2021, at noon with Rev. Mike Butler officiating. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until noon on Friday. 

Mr. Allison was born in Frankfort on August 10, 1947, to the late Aubrey Garland Allison, Sr. and Irene Hutchison Allison.

He was a 1965 graduate of Franklin County High School and attended art school in Memphis, Tennessee. Mr. Allison owned and operated Allison’s Coin Laundry for over 50 years. 

He is survived by many wonderful cousins. 

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Crestwood Baptist Church. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

