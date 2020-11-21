Private services for Audrey Gail Brown, 66, will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Clark Legacy Center. Condolences may be expressed at www.clarklegacycenter.com. Brown died Friday.

To plant a tree in memory of Audrey Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

