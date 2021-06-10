Audrey Kemper

Audrey Jean Kemper (nee Rudder), 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, following a brief illness. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 12, 2021, with Rev. Charles White and Rev. Ronnie McKinney officiating. Burial will follow at the Monterey Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5-8 p.m., Friday, June 11, 2021.
Born March 26, 1930, in the Swallowfield community of Franklin County, she was the daughter of the late Lee Thomas and Lillie Mae Meredith Rudder.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, James Robert "Boss" Kemper Sr.; her siblings, Franklin D. Rudder and David Lee Rudder; one grandchild, Amber Kemper Hart; and son-in-law, Victor Bourne.
Ms. Kemper was a homemaker, a former Sunday school teacher at Swallowfield Baptist Church, and a member of Peaks Mill Christian Church. Often referred to as "Nurse Kemper" by her late husband, she believed her sole purpose in life was to care for others and did so with grace and dignity, making each person whose life she touched feel loved and needed.
She is survived by her children, Judy Bourne, Linda (Charles) White, James (Jeannie) Kemper Jr., Deborah (Ronald) Haines, and Frank (Donna) Kemper; her sister, Lois Reading; eight grandchildren, Tammy Morgan, Jimmy White, Charley White, Jamie Faulkner, Jesse Kemper, Benjamin Haines, Molly Haines, and Tricia Orme; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews. Her sisters-in-law, Pauline Cornett and Carolyn McFarland Rudder, also survive.
Serving as pallbearers are Chris Morgan, Jimmy White, Charley White, Jesse Kemper, Shaun Orme, Thomas Hart, and Brian Riddle.
Serving as honorary pallbearer is Arch McDonald.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Monterey Cemetery Fund c/o McDonald & New Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 474, Owenton, KY 40359.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
