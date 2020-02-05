VERSAILLES — Services for Audrey Patterson Thompson, 87, widow of Vodis Thompson, will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. service time. Online condolences may be made at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Thompson died Wednesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Audrey Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription