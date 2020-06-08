WHITE, Austen.jpg

Austen Lee White

LAWRENCEBURG — Austen Lee White, 17, loving son of Jimmy Cash White, of Lawrenceburg, and Tracie Ballou of San Antonio, Texas, originally a native of Frankfort, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the U.K. Children's Hospital in Lexington.

Austen was born May 26, 2003, in Frankfort, Kentucky. He was a sophomore at Anderson County High School. Attended the Full Gospel Assembly of God Church where he was active in the Wednesday evening youth group. 

Austen enjoyed playing video games with his cousins, riding his bike to local parks and hanging out with friends. He played basketball recreationally and loved the game. He took in lots of WWE with his parents, and spent time with his Maw Maw, listening to karaoke and making late-night fast food runs. 

Austen was an avid snap chat user, often using it to keep in touch with his sister, Alex. He loved spending his summers with his mom in Texas. He wanted to be his momma’s hero.

Including his parents, Austen is survived by a sister, Alex Ballou; paternal grandparents, Becky Murphy, Tony and Vickie White, all of Lawrenceburg; maternal grandparents, Jerry and Janice Ballou of Frankfort; aunts and uncles, Sarah and Michael Hahn, of Lawrenceburg, Allie and Jacob Buchanan of Lawrenceburg, Bell and Joshua Copley of Georgetown; cousins, Dalton, Madison, Christian, Lilliana and Mason Hahn, Miriam, Levi and Ethan Buchanan. 

Austen was preceded in death by a brother, C.J.

Austen’s visitation will be held 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and after 8 a.m. Thursday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, June 11, at the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home with Pastor Kenny Robinson officiating. Burial will follow in the Lawrenceburg Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Hahn, Jacob Buchanan, Joshua Copley, Dalton Hahn, Madison Hahn and Christian Hahn.

Memorials in memory of Austen are suggested to the Full Gospel Assembly of God, Youth Group Fund, 1375 Harrodsburg Road, Lawrenceburg, KY 40342.

To abide by the regulations set forth by the State of Kentucky, 33% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and everyone is asked to wear face coverings and practice social distancing for all who attend. Thank you in advance for your cooperation.

