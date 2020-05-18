A memorial service for Austin Hornback, 27, of Frankfort, formerly of Shelbyville, will be 1 p.m. Saturday, May 23, at the Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Hornback died Sunday.
