A memorial service for Austin Hornback, 27, of Frankfort, formerly of Shelbyville, will be 1 p.m. Saturday, May 23, at the Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Hornback died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Austin Hornback as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription