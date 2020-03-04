LAWRENCEBURG — No services for Avery Lee “Buddy” Shrout Jr., 70, husband of Laura Beasley Shrout, are planned. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Shrout died Wednesday.

