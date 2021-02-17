Bailey Brewer, age 87, passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021, at home surrounded by family. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at 1 p.m. with Rev. David Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
Mr. Brewer was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on December 31, 1933, to Robert Beckham Brewer and Ivory Hutcherson Brewer. He was a member of North Frankfort Baptist Church. He loved fishing, hunting, and gardening.
He is survived by three sons, Jamie (Carol) Brewer, Mark (Tammy) Brewer, and Larry (Kim) Brewer; one daughter, Debra (Hollie) Howard; two brothers, James (Betty) Brewer, Danny (Janice) Brewer; one sister, Anna Adcock; 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Opal Brewer; and his wife of 16 years, Peggy Roberts Brewer; two grandchildren, Chasity A. Brewer, Christopher W. Brewer; two brothers, Turner Brewer, A.C. Brewer; and three sisters, Pearl Grimes, Clara Moore, and Violet Trussell.
Serving as pallbearers will be Kevin Howard, Anthony Brewer, Brian Brewer, Jared Brewer, Logan Bell, and Davey Brewer. Honorary pallbearers will be Harry Enicks, Alva (Snookey) Moore, and his granddaughters.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
