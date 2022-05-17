Barbara Ann Williamson Banks, 87, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Midway, Kentucky.

A native of Pike County, Kentucky, she was born February 24, 1935, to James R. and Maude P. Williamson. Barbara was a graduate of Belfry High School and Eastern Kentucky University. She taught home economics at Bridgeport Elementary in Frankfort, Kentucky in the 1960s and later served as a substitute teacher in Franklin County for a number of years.

A member of the First United Methodist Church since 1961, Barbara was a wonderful homemaker and took pride in raising her two boys. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and music, but most of all, spending time with her family and dear friends.

Barbara is survived by her two sons, Fontaine “Chip” Banks III and his wife, Anne and Robert P. Banks and his wife, Stacey; granddaughter, Elizabeth Ann Banks (fiancé Justin Rainer); grandsons, Patrick Fontaine Banks (Katy), Daniel Robert Banks (fiancé Kristen Lyons) and Sheridan Chase Forester (Victoria). She is also survived by her brother, James R. Williamson (Patty); and nephew, James Justin Williamson.

In addition to her parents, Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Fontaine Banks Jr.; brother-in-law, nephew, aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Monday, May 23, 2022, from noon until 2 p.m. at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. A private committal service will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate expressions of sympathy in her memory to the First United Methodist Church Endowment Fund, 211 Washington St., Frankfort, KY 40601 or Christian Care Communities at christiancarecommunities.org.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory.                                                           

Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

