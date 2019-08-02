Barbara Ann Brown

Ms. Barbara Ann (Greene) Brown, age 82, passed away at home on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Memorial services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home Monday, August 5, 2019, at 1 p.m. with Father Charles Howell officiating. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Monday.
Ms. Brown was born in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 24, 1937, to the late Mildred Catherine Mauch and Guy Robert Greene. She was a 1955 graduate of Mercy Academy High School in Louisville.
She was a retired employee of Eastern Kentucky University. She was an active and faithful member of the Good Shepherd Catholic Church, where she served as an Eucharistic minister, Hospitality Committee and in the Ladies Auxiliary.
She loved spending time with family and friends as well as, enjoyed reading, taking walks, and spoiling her beloved dog, Lily.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Patricia Ann Greene and Robert Lee Greene.
Ms. Brown is survived by her twin sons, Donald Edward Brown (Karen) of Frankfort, and Ronald David Brown (Jeanette) of Tucson, Arizona; daughter, Catherine Marie Brown, of Frankfort; twin sons, John Timothy Brown (Karla) of Frankfort, and Joseph Thomas Brown (Kathy) of Frankfort; son, Richard Francis Brown (Holly), of Florida; son, James Lawrence Brown, of Frankfort; and daughter, Mary Julia Tinsley (Tom), of Frankfort. She was blessed with 23 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Ms. Brown is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins whom she loved dearly.
Serving as pallbearers will be her sons, and grandson, Nicholas Tinsley.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Research Center, Bluegrass Hospice Care, or the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home.