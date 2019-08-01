Services for Barbara Ann Brown, 82, will be 1 p.m. Monday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Brown died Tuesday.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription