Services for Barbara Ann Richard, 85, will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Visitation is from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. She died Monday.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription