Barbara Ann Gregory Richard, age 85, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, in Frankfort. A memorial service for Barbara will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 3 p.m. with Deacon Tom Snyder officiating. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. service time on Saturday.
Born March 31, 1934, in Middletown, Ohio, Barbara lived a life filled with a passion for art. From her younger years working as a model, to recent years spent painting at the Franklin County Senior Activity Center, she had a love for expressing art.
Barbara is survived by her son, Jim Skalley (Victoria Bice); stepsister, Regina Kennedy; grandchildren, Sara Fagan (Dermot), Michael Skalley (Katie), Megan Skalley, Shaun Palmer, Michelle Fitch and Andrew Tackett; and great-grandchildren, Kamera Jane Burke, Alexa Skalley and Kaylin Skalley.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth Pence Lukey; husband, Jacques Richard; and daughter, Rhonda Lynn Skalley.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Franklin County Senior Activity Center.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.