Graveside services for Barbara Ann Wethington, 72, will be 2 p.m. Monday at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.  Wethington died Tuesday.

 

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Wethington as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription