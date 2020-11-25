Barbara Bates Caton died peacefully in her sleep at home with her family in Frankfort, Kentucky, on Nov. 18, 2020, at the age of 75.
Her true passion and love of her life was her family, which she led, loved and cared for with grace and quiet strength. She will be loved, remembered and held in our hearts forever.
She was born Sept. 30, 1945, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Herman Bates and Jane Northway Bates. She graduated from the University of Kentucky.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, John Charles Caton of Frankfort, Kentucky; and three daughters, Carolyn Caton Mattson married to Patrick Mattson, Bronxville, New York, Sarah Caton Owens married to James Christopher Owens, Mechanicsville, Virginia, and Elizabeth Caton Gill married to Benjamin Gill, Frankfort, Kentucky.
She will be greatly missed by her three daughters who adored and respected her and who cherish and appreciate the rich and beautiful life she created for them. She was a loving, doting "Nana" to her six beautiful grandchildren who will have lasting memories of treasure hunts at the farm, afternoons at the creek, joyful Christmas mornings, and days full of fun in the Sarasota sunshine just to name a few — Caton Jane Owens and Liza Catherine Owens, Mechanicsville, Virginia; William Bates Mattson and Winston Reid Mattson, Bronxville, New York; Harper Davis Gill and Ellie Claire Gill, Frankfort, Kentucky.
She lived a full and wonderful life. One of her greatest joys was travel. In her 75 years she experienced the world's greatest landscapes, cities, food and cultures. She was an amazing cook and was able to unite and share that love with many friends as well as with her family over countless celebrations large and small.
Her love of the outdoors took her to see the beautiful clear waters around Sarasota, Florida, the Chesapeake Bay, the British Virgin Islands, the lakes and rivers of Kentucky and of course the creek flowing through the family Woodford County farm, as well as many other wonders of this country and the world.
She left behind an appreciation of nature's beauty and a desire to respect it and protect it. So, raise a glass of Chardonnay and remember her for her beautiful smile, her gentle yet captivating conversation, her sharp mind and her appreciation and love of the finer things in life.
A small private memorial will be held by the family at Hillside Farm. A Celebration Of Life gathering for friends and family is being planned for Spring 2021.
The family would be honored for any donations in her name be made to: The Sierra Club or The Nature Conservancy.
